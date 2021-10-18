Letter: Proposed ADU Ordinance Needs Changes

On October 19, Tucson's Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed ADU ordinance. This ordinance needs two changes:
1. Limit the ADU's height to that of the primary residence. Nothing would be more jarring in a one-story neighborhood than a two-story ADU. The immediate neighbors would lose whatever privacy they had because the second story of the ADU would have views directly into their yards (and possibly through the windows, too!).
2. In addition to the maximum ADU sizes of 750 sq. ft. on lots 7,000 sq. ft. or smaller, and 1,000 sq. ft. on lots larger than 7,000 sq. ft., an ADU should be no larger than the primary residence.
We have expressed our concerns in an email to the Tucson City Clerk's office. We urge you to do the same.
David Peterson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.