Letter: Proposed Arizona Corporation Commission law
Letter: Proposed Arizona Corporation Commission law

Rep. Gail Griffins's law (HB2536) appears to have been written for the utility corporations in order to make sure that consumer advocates, environmentalists, farmers, small business owners and actual utility customers will never be elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission. Only five kinds of engineering, accounting, business and administrative law professional would be allowed to run.

This is even though many of the current and recent elected ACC members would not quality under her law. Let the voters choose who they want on the ACC. Either kill the bill or let anyone run for the office and let the voters decide who is qualified.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

