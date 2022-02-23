 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proposed bill HB2161
Re: the Jan 26 article "Bill forces teachers to disclose secrets."

The proposed legislation is wrong on many levels. First, it violates individual liberties. What happened to the idea of limited government and respecting individual rights? Conservatives constantly tout this concept but do not apply it consistently. Second, this bill limits students’ free speech. Students who are scared to come out to their parents would not be able to confide in a trusted teacher without risking the teacher’s job. These students are forced to remain silent and continue hurting. By talking with a trusted adult, they may have the means to move forward. A student has the right to choose who that trusted individual is. Third, this bill adds another responsibility to over-burdened teachers and creates a toxic work environment. It is difficult enough to keep teachers.

Legislators, do your OWN job and stay out of personal relationships. Parents, do YOUR job to build a positive, trusting relationship with your child.

Sandy Caster

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

