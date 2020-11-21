Letter: Proposed Development SW of La Cholla and 36th Street

I am concerned about Tucson's Saguaro Cacti and wild habitat. Hundreds of Saguaro are growing on the lot southwest of La Cholla and 36th Street. They could end up in the front yards of some of the 170 houses that would appear on the site if the mayor and city council allow a developer to ignore existing zoning laws. If this happens the value of these cacti to wildlife will be gone forever. No other Sonoran desert plant provides homes and food for a greater diversity of wildlife. If a young Saguaro is relocated to a yard or landscaped commercial site, away from its wild desert home, the complex ecological relationships it's capable of supporting might never happen. This should plan be stopped in its tracks.
Wanda Diaz
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
