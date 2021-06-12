Letter: Proposed Differential Water Rate Hike Is Inequitable and Discriminatory

Re: the May 30 article "Proposed water rate hikes don't add up."
Tim Steller did a great job explaining that there are no good reasons for the City of Tucson to implement a differential rate structure for Tucson Water customers located in unincorporated Pima County. Mayor Romero and Tucson City Council members should have the ability to solve the Water Department's issues without stooping to creating inequities and implementing discriminatory practices. In these times when many are searching for ways to affirmatively address instances of unfairness and injustice, it is unfathomable that the City of Tucson is considering this discriminatory action. If the Mayor and Council approve any part of this "them against us" proposal, then their words in support of equity and justice will be proven disingenuous. Why would any resident of the unincorporated county accept annexation into a city led by officials who have demonstrated such unbridled prejudice?
Carmen Wiswell
Foothills
