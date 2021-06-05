 Skip to main content
Letter: Proposed Differential Water Rate Hike Is Inequitable and Discriminatory
Letter: Proposed Differential Water Rate Hike Is Inequitable and Discriminatory

There are no good reasons for the City of Tucson to implement a differential rate structure for Tucson Water customers located in unincorporated Pima County. Many are farmers and ranches who are struggling to get by, and many others are elderly who are living on fixed incomes. Mayor Romero and the City Council should be able to solve the Water Department's issues without creating inequities and implementing discriminatory practices. In these times when so many of us are searching for ways to affirmatively address instances of unfairness and injustice, it is unfathomable that the City of Tucson is considering this discriminatory action. If the Mayor and Council approve any part of this "them against us" proposal, then their words in support of equal treatment will be proven disingenuous. Why would any resident of the unincorporated county accept annexation into a city led by officials who have demonstrated such unbridled prejudice?

Carmen Wiswell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

