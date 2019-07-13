First let me say that I live at Diamond Bell Ranch which is about ten miles away from the proposed preferred route for the I-11 Corridor. It runs just east of S. Sierrita Mt Rd. so I do have a dog in the fight. However that being said, I have not seen one letter printed in the ‘Star” that is for this new highway. Both the City of Tucson and Pima County are against it as well as the Kitt Peak Observatory, all the parks near the route, environmental groups, tribes and affected residents. So who’s for it? Follow the money. Who in the last ten years have acquired large amounts of land along the I-11 route from Nogales to where the new road connects with I-10? Who has proposed developments that are waiting for the route to be selected? I challenge all investigative reporters out there to take a break from chasing President Trump 24/7 and find the money.
ANDREW GULLO
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.