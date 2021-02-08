Letter: Proposed law would allow Arizona Legislature to overturn presidential election results

Shawanna Bolic is a state representative for District 20. She has both bachelor and master’s degrees and served time working with former Texas Lt. Governor Rick Perry’s staff. She is a published author of children’s books. Before being successfully elected in district 20 she ran unsuccessfully in District 28 and District 11. According to the Capitol Times from September 8, 2020 it was discovered that Shawanna “accidentally” listed her mailing address in the spot on her nomination papers instead of her street address. A complaint was made. The Arizona Supreme Court decided she did not intend to defraud the voters. This is all public information. How does someone who has run 3 times for office unwittingly put their mailing address on a public document knowing that it required her street address? Falsification of a public document ARS 13-2407 is a felony! The statute includes the intent to deceive. Our supreme court is guilty of malfeasance and this deceptive individual is trying to take away our vote!
Richard Harper
Northeast side
