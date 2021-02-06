Letter: Proposed law would let Legislature overturn presidential election results

Re: Proposed law would let Legislature overturn presidential election results (Star 1-30-21)
I'm sure I had the same double-take reaction to the above headline as did everyone else who saw the Tucson section in today's paper. After reading the headline again, I thought that this can't be serious. No. No way. Has Rep. Shawnna Bolick, Republican of Phoenix, taken total leave of her senses? Or maybe the power has gone to her head and she has forgotten all about the Constitution. In any case, I trust the rest of our legislators to relegate this proposed bill to the nearest trash can and to get on with the serious work of legislating for all Arizonans.
Aston Bloom
East side
