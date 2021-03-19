Letter: proposed legislation re elections

A number of legislative proposals in the current session of our State Legislature would make it more inconvenient or even infeasible for many voters to cast ballots in future elections. Mostly targeting voting by mail or in person early voting, they would impact 80 percent of Arizona’s voters.
Proposed changes in the immediate aftermath of an election season which has ended in real or feigned disbelief in the verified result of our state’s Presidential vote will only lead to distrust of future elections.
If you agree, I urge you to contact Governor Ducey and ask him to veto every election-related measure which reaches his desk this session. Given his continually expressed confidence in the working of our electoral process and the ability and integrity of those who make it work, his opposition to changes being proposed at this time should be automatic.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
