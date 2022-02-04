Letter: Proposed new mines in Santa Rita

As reported in the Arizona Republic, the proposed new Santa Rita mines, including Copper World and Rosemont, represent great environmental risk to our region. The foreign mining company Hudbay Minerals plans to pump 1.7 billion gallons of groundwater each year. According to Tucson’s water department, Hudbay would only put about a quarter of the water it pumps back into the aquifer. Other concerns include extensive air and noise pollution, and significant negative impact on scenic highway SR83. Job creation from these mines will be insignificant, and the copper produced from the mines will be sold on the international market.
Hudbay has invested extensively to make these mines a reality, and are currently at work building roads, drill pads and doing exploratory drilling in the area. Action is needed from local residents to keep these mines from becoming a reality. Please visit www.scenicsantaritas.org to receive informative updates on this issue.
Dave Gamrath
Green Valley
