Letter: Proposed New Mines in Santa Ritas

I am strongly opposed to Canadian mining company Hudbay’s proposed “Copperworld” project to establish new mines in the Santa Rita mountains. These mines will be a disaster for the local communities. Mining only accounts for roughly 2% of the local economy. Jobs from this proposed project will be insignificant. Water usage for these mines will be astronomical, which is entirely crazy given our scare water situation in Arizona and the Southwest. Other existing mines at not at full operation, and their production could easily be increased to meet any increased demand of minerals. Hudbay plans to sell minerals from Copperworld on the international market. We don’t need to destroy Arizona’s beauty to supply China with minerals. Pollution risks are many, including water, air, noise and light. These mines will result in increased traffic hazards, loss of land for recreation, and destruction of endangered species habitat as well as archeological sites. Arizona state government should support the citizens of Arizona over a Canadian mining company’s profit goals.

Dave Gamrath

Green Valley

