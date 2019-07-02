It is devastating to think that the Rosemont Mine could be approved. The Santa Rita Mountains are a miraculous, sacred place unequaled in the world, a unique and precious environment. We should all be focusing our energies on preventing the utter ruin that the mine would bring. Yes, mining may be necessary to sustain our current lifestyles... something we need to reevaluate. If this particular area is destroyed, we will never see the likes of it again. The jaguar, the elegant Trogon, sacred lands, the list goes on and on. And water sources poisoned forever. We all need to unite on this front, before it is too late. Please contact Save the Scenic Santa Ritas for more information.
Patty Perea Kane MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.