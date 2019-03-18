My kids have grown up camping in the Santa Rita’s and Cienega Valley southeast of Tucson, climbing trees, playing in the creeks, and running through the grasses trying to spot prairie dogs. For my Mom’s 70th birthday last year, my brother and his wife came in from San Diego and we spent the day hiking in Patagonia and picnicking at the Sonoita vineyards. The drive along the incredibly scenic highway to Sonoita takes less than an hour from downtown Tucson, yet it is worlds away. This is a place so naturally special that it’s visited by jaguars and contains one of the few creeks in Arizona designated by the State as an Outstanding Water. Don’t be fooled. The proposed Rosemont Mine is not about copper, it’s about greed. There are places in Southern Arizona suitable for copper mines, and places not. Don’t give up yet.
Nicole Fyffe
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.