Letter: Proposed Solution to Bill Walton Obnoxious on UofA broadcasts

We are two people who cringe at Bill Walton's basketball analysis Of University of Arizona basketball games. We've turned the volume off and down. We've also tried to listen to the radio broadcasts simultaneously but the 4 -5 second difference is also irritating.
We'd like to propose that the Wildcat Radio broadcast put a 4-5 second delay in their transmission so that we, who get so irritated at Bill Walton, can turn on the responsible voice of the Wildcat's Brian Jefferies. The radio broadcasters would make many of us very happy in the Wildcat nation and might have a multiplier of their advertising to viewers as well as listeners as we blissfully enjoy a game without Blabbering Bill belittling Dave Pasch.
Maybe we need to start a GoFundMe for the software design of this proposal?
Dennis and Victoria Boyles
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.