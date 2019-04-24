I have recently learned about the proposed SunZia transmission lines from wind farm near Las Cruses, NM to the Pinal Central Substation, via our San Pedro Valley. This was originally touted as a renewable energy project, but it is impractical to transmit electricity from wind via long distance (over 500 miles) because of it’s intermittent nature. However, the project has been approved at the federal and state level in Arizona.
An amendment by the FAA, because of the proximity to the San Manuel airport, requires moving the poles nearer to Oracle, and lighting and painting requirements which would obliterate our dark skies and the natural beauty of the Galiuros, tragic for our blossoming ecotourism businesses, including the dark sky designation of Oracle State Park. Crossing the Arizona Trail, there would be a requirement to denude the surface vegetation, affecting wildlife habitat and major migratory avian flyways.
Representatives of SunZia will be in Oracle April 24, for a public meeting at 6 p.m. at Oracle Community Center.
Sarah Hardin
Oracle
