Letter: Proposition 206 will indeed cost jobs
Letter: Proposition 206 will indeed cost jobs

An October 28 Letter quotes a 1992 study comparing unemployment rates between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, concluding that raising the minimum wage had "no effect" on employment.

That study has been widely debunked for its tacit assumption that employers continue business as usual right up until the day of the mandatory wage increase. Of course, employers knew well in advance that a cost increase was coming, so they would (and did) taper off employment as the day approached. Simply put, the study erred by looking only at changes that occurred after the date of the wage increase, ignoring the very real reduction in employment that had already taken place.

Orwell said “There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.” The same can be said of any economist who claims that raising the price of a nonessential commodity (such as labor) does not reduce demand.

Jerrod Mason

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

