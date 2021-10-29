 Skip to main content
Letter: Proposition 206
Many people on both sides of the Proposition 206 debate accept the “common sense” assumption that raising the minimum wage will increase unemployment. That assumption may be wrong. This year, a Nobel prize in economics was awarded to David Card for his study on the effect of fast-food employment when New Jersey raised its minimum wage, but neighboring Pennsylvania did not. The study found that raising the minimum wage had “no effect” on employment. (Arizona Daily Star, 10/11/21) The Nobel Prize Committee, recognizing the importance of the study, said that it led to follow-up studies showing “that the negative effects of increasing the minimum wage are small.” (Popular Information, nobelprize.org) While the negative effects may be small, the positive effects of a “yes” vote on minimum wage earners would be large. The median household income in Tucson is almost $10,000 below the national average and below almost every other western city of comparable size. (mapazdashboard.arizona.edu) We can do better.

Tony Fines

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

