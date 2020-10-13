 Skip to main content
Letter: Proposition 208
Vote YES for Proposition 208! Here is the bottom line! The most important challenge facing the world, besides climate change, is the growing inequality of income and wealth. Your support of and yes vote for Prop 208 is the beginning of lessening income and wealth inequality in Arizona. The Arizona wealthy are scared and have marshaled the institutions that support their control of wealth to create spurious arguments and unsubstantiated economic attacks on Prop 208. The wealthy are more concerned about the continued growth of their income and wealth than in income and wealthy equity for the other 99% of the population. The wealthy do not care if the education of most Arizona students continues to suffer. They can afford to send their children to private schools. The time has come to begin the fight for economic justice!

Michael A. Zaccaria

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

