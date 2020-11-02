 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Proposition 208
View Comments

Letter: Proposition 208

With passage of Proposition 208, Arizona’s current top rate of 4.5% will rise to 8%. This will move Arizona from the 11th lowest state income-tax rate to the 10th highest. Meddling in Arizona affairs by an organization in Oregon, has provided $4 million in support for this tax referendum. While Prop 208 is being sold as soaking the fat-cat rich, about half of the targets will be small businesses that pay taxes at the individual rate. Small businesses employ a huge chunk of Arizona workers and raising their taxes is fiscal insanity as Arizona strives to recover from the coronavirus lockdowns. Negative impacts of the measure over the next 10 years are an estimated 237,000 fewer jobs created and a reduction of $25.5 billion in personal income growth. The Goldwater Institute estimates that about 75% of the revenue generated will go for payroll increases in areas such as “student support services” and only 13 cents of every dollar will actually go to teachers.

John Schmitz

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News