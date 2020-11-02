Letter: Proposition 208

With passage of Proposition 208, Arizona’s current top rate of 4.5% will rise to 8%. This will move Arizona from the 11th lowest state income-tax rate to the 10th highest. Meddling in Arizona affairs by an organization in Oregon, has provided $4 million in support for this tax referendum. While Prop 208 is being sold as soaking the fat-cat rich, about half of the targets will be small businesses that pay taxes at the individual rate. Small businesses employ a huge chunk of Arizona workers and raising their taxes is fiscal insanity as Arizona strives to recover from the coronavirus lockdowns. Negative impacts of the measure over the next 10 years are an estimated 237,000 fewer jobs created and a reduction of $25.5 billion in personal income growth. The Goldwater Institute estimates that about 75% of the revenue generated will go for payroll increases in areas such as “student support services” and only 13 cents of every dollar will actually go to teachers.
John Schmitz
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
