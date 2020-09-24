Letter: Proposition 208

I’m retired. I have a home and income well below the median for Arizona. I don’t have a stake in Proposition 208. But to me, the title of the proposition should have read: “It’s time to screw the rich - again.”
The “rich” already support the school system far above the average, by virtue of the value of their homes, and by the already 3.5% tax surcharge. And they are more likely to send their children to private schools. In other words, they are the perfect taxpayer, paying more and using less.
The new surcharge will make their state income tax sixth highest in the nation. If Proposition 208 passes, many of these tax slaves will vote with their feet, meaning less money for the schools. Far more just is to raise the valuation rates, so that every taxpayer invests in our schools. Vote no on Proposition 208.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!