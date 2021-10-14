 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Proposition 410 – Salary Increases for Mayor and Council
View Comments

Letter: Proposition 410 – Salary Increases for Mayor and Council

  • Comments

Yes, to M&C stated increases in proposition 410.

No to the yearly percentage increases based on the US Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index. Is this to be based on: unadjusted or seasonally adjusted rates; the average over the previous 12 months; national or local CPI? Who decides which of the CPI data sets are used when calculating “cost of living” salary increases for the M&C?

A percentage increase based on salaries is not equitable. A flat rate is fairer and more equitable for both M&C. Changing of the City Charter removes the ability of voters to have a say in how much the M&C can earn in the future.

“The Commission” first met on July 2, 2021 (minutes 32695.pdf) and were given guidance from the city to get this proposition on the ballot this year. Removal of proposition 410 from the ballot would give the Commission and City more time to write a less vague and more comprehensive salary proposal. NO on 410.

Abreeza Zegeer

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: What Am I Missing

What do my Republican neighbors see in the candidates that they elect? AG Mark Brnovich, running for Senate, said the Covid vaccine is seeming…

Local-issues

Letter: Audit results

Karen Fann, Arizona Senate President, displayed her incompetence again when responding to a report from Clear Ballot in a three hour Senate me…

Local-issues

Letter: Cell Tower Tyranny

I work at a small family run business and Verizon is contracting out the installation of their upgraded 5G poles. The contractors decided to p…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News