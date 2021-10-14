Letter: Proposition 410 – Salary Increases for Mayor and Council

Yes, to M&C stated increases in proposition 410.
No to the yearly percentage increases based on the US Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index. Is this to be based on: unadjusted or seasonally adjusted rates; the average over the previous 12 months; national or local CPI? Who decides which of the CPI data sets are used when calculating “cost of living” salary increases for the M&C?
A percentage increase based on salaries is not equitable. A flat rate is fairer and more equitable for both M&C. Changing of the City Charter removes the ability of voters to have a say in how much the M&C can earn in the future.
“The Commission” first met on July 2, 2021 (minutes 32695.pdf) and were given guidance from the city to get this proposition on the ballot this year. Removal of proposition 410 from the ballot would give the Commission and City more time to write a less vague and more comprehensive salary proposal. NO on 410.
Abreeza Zegeer
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.