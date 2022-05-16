Letter: Proposition 411

Mary Terry Schiltz Opinion in Wednesday's Star gave perfect examples of why to vote NO on Prop 411. Also, the article about the appointment of Sam Credo to lead the transportation department gives another reason to vote NO on 411. According to Sam Credo there are over 900 jobs that still haven't been started or completed! And the city wants to keep receiving more money from the taxpayers?
Also, there are so many streets that are worse than the ones that seem to get repaired! For example, Wilmot between Pima and Grant!
This is definitely "overtaxation." Also, to spend the money for a special election for just one item to vote on????
Shelly Poore
East side
