Letter: Proposition 411

The Tucson Fire Fighters responded to over 5800 vehicle accidents in 2021 including pedestrian and bicycle related incidents. Of those accidents, over 88 resulted in deaths. That is an increase of almost 22% from 2020.

Proposition 411 will invest over $150 million over 10 years to bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements to sidewalks, lighting, traffic signal technology, and traffic-calming infrastructure.

We also know that increasing transportation options, leads to fewer cars on the road, which ultimately leads to safer streets for Tucson.

Ensuring that our Public Safety Departments are adequately funded, along with a continued investment to Tucson’s streets and transportation options, our community can be safe and vibrant for all residents and visitors.

Please join your Tucson Fire Fighters in supporting Proposition 411. Together, we can improve

the safety of our streets and sidewalks for our Tucson community.

Josh Campbell, The Tucson Fire Fighters Association

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

