I am 97 years young and have been a Tucson resident since 1945. This is my first “Letter to the Editor.”

Many have already expressed opinions why Proposition 412 is a wrong move for Tucson and at the wrong time. No argument there.

For over a decade, with clear knowledge that a climate crisis existed, TEP and the City have taken little action. Instead, they want to change the subject.

I agree with all those who say TEP should not get another 25-year pass on climate. I don’t have 25 more years, neither does Tucson.

Claiming Proposition 412 will fight climate change is a fantasy. For less than $1.00 a month? Get realistic! I wish we could fight climate change for $1 a month. The City and TEP have waited too long for that.

For me, until TEP and the City commit funding to support climate action in a serious way, Proposition 412 remains a Big NO.

Jeanette Schaller

Midtown