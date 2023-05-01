People who are currently in favor of proposition 412 seem to be concerned about costs and not about consequences. That's shortsighted and unfortunate for our progeny because catastrophic weather events are rapidly increasing in intensity and frequency.

Before voting on proposition 412, please consider that the current franchise agreement has two years left. That means that if 412 is voted down, there is still time in which to negotiate a (hopefully) better deal. Therefore, voting "NO" on 412 causes no harm. Voting "YES" on 412 ends the discussion and burdens our descendants with frequent dramatically harmful situations that were enabled to occur when they were not old enough to vote.