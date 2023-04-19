Voters should vote No on Proposition 412. Sami Hamed’s opinion column (April 14) is an excellent analysis of why we should oppose proposition 412. To summarize, 412 is asking all Tucson residents to pay increased rates to TEP so that residents in wealthier neighborhoods can protect their property values by placing transmission lines underground. In my neighborhood, there was no consideration of our property values when in the past year TEP installed two approximately 70 ft. high steel transmission poles with multiple, monstrous cross-arms sticking out. They are directly in front of houses, but our neighborhood is a low-income area, so to hell with us.
The idea that 412 is a great booster to fight climate change is also very misleading. As Hamed stated, only $500,000 per year will go to climate initiatives for the first ten years. $4.5 million will go to laying the underground lines. Let the residents of those neighborhoods pushing for 412 pay increased rates or their own funds.
People are also reading…
Jessica Hamdan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.