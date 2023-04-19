Voters should vote No on Proposition 412. Sami Hamed’s opinion column (April 14) is an excellent analysis of why we should oppose proposition 412. To summarize, 412 is asking all Tucson residents to pay increased rates to TEP so that residents in wealthier neighborhoods can protect their property values by placing transmission lines underground. In my neighborhood, there was no consideration of our property values when in the past year TEP installed two approximately 70 ft. high steel transmission poles with multiple, monstrous cross-arms sticking out. They are directly in front of houses, but our neighborhood is a low-income area, so to hell with us.