Troubling is the shrill cry—faces turning orange-- by City officials that the Feds will abandon their statutory mandates to provide law enforcement services to Tucson if Prop 205 is passed.
Proposition 205 will codify as illegal the racial profiling by any City of Tucson public servant: Law enforcement or administrative employee. Example, dangerous is their argument that we should rely solely on an officer’s “reasonable suspicion” a person “is unlawfully present in the country.” Everyone knows “reasonable suspicion” is code for racial profiling.
TPD must be Tucson Police Department not Trump Police Department. City taxes must pay for law enforcement to protect Tucson citizens, not do the jobs of ICE. A statistical fact, undocumented people represent a fraction of actual crimes committed. Every hour our TPD officers are doing ICE's immigration enforcement, is one less hour not serving Tucsonan’s.
City officials get a backbone. Stand up to this Federal protection racket. Stand up to the xenophobia of the Trump administration unless it’s your xenophobia too.
GLENN JOHNSON
Midtown
