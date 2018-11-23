I agree that the government needs to be accountable for tax dollars spent, but I'm of the opinion that there is NOT massive abuse of road repair funds. I've lived in 4 states, and Tucson's streets are the worst I have ever experienced. Just yesterday, an asphalt truck tipped over on 22nd street AFTER HITTING A POTHOLE, and tied up traffic for hours. If it had passed, Prop 463 would have given the country board $400 million in additional funds, but it was defeated 57% to 43%
I hope voters are smarter next time.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.