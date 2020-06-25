Letter: Prosecuting domestic violence, experience matters
View Comments

Letter: Prosecuting domestic violence, experience matters

There are hundreds of felony-level domestic violence cases currently pending in Pima County—cases of strangulation, stalking, kidnapping, assault, and murder against intimate partners and family members. I prosecute domestic violence cases and supervise attorneys who do the same. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I have watched the number of domestic violence cases increase dramatically.

Domestic violence is a serious problem in Tucson and Pima County. We need a County Attorney who understands the nuances of prosecuting these cases, who understands the high lethality of these cases, and who has experience to address these issues now.

Jonathan Mosher has that experience. For 15 years he has prosecuted violent crimes including domestic violence. He has worked for years to empower victims, protect the community, and hold abusers accountable. When it comes to prosecuting domestic violence, we cannot afford to elect someone without any experience.

I will be voting for Jonathan Mosher in the Democratic Primary on August 4th. I hope you will do the same.

Joseph Ricks

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News