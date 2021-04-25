 Skip to main content
Letter: Prosecutor Conover
Letter: Prosecutor Conover

Re: the April 21 letter "Prosecutor Conover is not right for job."

The writer of the letter seems to be confusing two different issues. I think it's wonderful that County attorney, Laura Conover is against the death penalty. I don't think any civilized country should be engaging in state-sponsored murder. Christopher Clements should be in prison for the rest of his life, with no parole possible. Ending his life early through execution won't bring back those two lovely girls.

The restorative justice process, as I understand it, is for cases where a criminal can make up for crimes such as damage to property by working or paying to undo the damage. It is NOT used to let a murderer get off scott-free by meeting with the family and saying he's sorry. And a prosecutor can focus on fraud cases as well as homicides. It doesn't have to be either-or.

Aston Bloom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

