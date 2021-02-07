Letter: Protect 30% of Public Lands by 2030

I grew up camping on Mount Lemmon. There was always a massive area of trees that had been burned to sticks, a reminder of what had happened in 2003: the Aspen fire. The fire, which I’m sure you know of if you grew up around here, burned 85,000 acres of forest and 340 homes/ businesses. The mountain never had a chance to recover. The Bighorn fire in 2020 burned 119,987 acres across the Santa Catalina mountains. It was especially hard to contain due to the rough terrain and dry, hot weather. Both of these are the results of global warming. The land we already have cordoned off to protect is still vulnerable to climate change related disasters. We need to increase the amount of land we protect to ensure there is enough natural land to allow native plants to grow and begin rebalancing the area. That is why I’m asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Biden administration’s 30x30 conservation plan.
Melissa Berry
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.