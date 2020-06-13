Letter: Protect each other

Two friends of mine have had recent uncomfortable confrontations in local grocery stores as they tried to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing while shopping for necessities. In each instance, the request to follow established guidelines was seen as an attack on the current political administration instead of a common-sense approach to protect the public health of our shared community.
Masks are not a political issue, however, their use is stirring up controversy. We are living in a time when our citizens are desperate for leaders who set real policy and care about the people. Now more than ever "we the people" need to care for and about each other. My mask protects you, Your mask protects me.
Sue Garcia
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
