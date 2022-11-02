Letter: Protect from whom?

Some of Mark Finchem's signs proclaim "protect our children". I guess this is in reference to his absurd accusations of pedophilia against some who oppose him. I agree - protect the children! Protect them from insurrection-supporting, election-denying, democracy -destroying phony patriots like Mark Finchem and the other Republican extremists running for office. If you want your children and grandchildren to live in a democracy, vote for Democrats up and down the ballot. Protect our children!