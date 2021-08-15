Letter: Protect Our Children

When AZ Republican legislators and Governor Ducey tagged a law onto the state budget preventing public schools from mandating protection from the COVID Delta variant, they recklessly disregarded the health of our children under the age of 12 years. The most vulnerable population includes your 10 year old neighbor who just scored her first soccer goal, your best friend’s toddler who just learned to swim and your infant grandson who has a 6 year old sister entering first grade. Why isn’t Governor Ducey and AZ Republican legislators concerned with these precious little ones? Because their children go to private schools (on tax payer vouchers) where protection mandates are excluded from the draconian law prohibiting public schools from implementing protective measures.
Remember who put your children and grandchildren at risk on election day.
Judy Gillies
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.