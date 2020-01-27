Letter: PROTECT OUR SAN PEDRO RIVER!

Please help save our San Pedro, the last free-flowing river in the Southwest.
That danger the river now faces is the proposed wall across the river and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation area (SPRNCA). This section of the wall will cross the SPRNCA at the border, causing ecological devastation by stopping the free flow of water, causing debris buildup and flooding, while preventing wildlife from crossing.
A slew of environmental laws has been waived to move this project forward.
If you feel a grievance about this bad governmental decision, please assemble with Cochise County citizens and other Americans to exercise your constitutional right, as stated in the First Amendment: “[T]he right of the people peacefully to assemble, and to petition the Government for redress of grievances.”
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.