Letter: Protect Public Lands

When I was sent to a therapeutic boarding school at 16, I felt trapped and disconnected from the world. The school was positioned behind the small town of Mayer, Arizona. My peers and I were confined to a school building, cafeteria, and dormitory surrounded by overwatered grass, introduced fruit trees, and stone-lined dirt paths. Beyond the bounds of where we were allowed was a dirt landscape with the occasional lone tree. Still, it represented what was out there-- something natural and untamed. In a place where we were told to be orderly, to conform to the rules of the institution and become part of their manicured landscape, we longed to be like the native trees beyond the bounds. Wilderness exists within us and is brought out when we recognize it around us. Wilderness grounds us and gives us the energy to keep strong and keep loving. That is why I'm asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Biden's administration 30x30 conservation plan.
Melissa Berry
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.