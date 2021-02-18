 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Protect Public Lands
View Comments

Letter: Protect Public Lands

  • Comments

When I was sent to a therapeutic boarding school at 16, I felt trapped and disconnected from the world. The school was positioned behind the small town of Mayer, Arizona. My peers and I were confined to a school building, cafeteria, and dormitory surrounded by overwatered grass, introduced fruit trees, and stone-lined dirt paths. Beyond the bounds of where we were allowed was a dirt landscape with the occasional lone tree. Still, it represented what was out there-- something natural and untamed. In a place where we were told to be orderly, to conform to the rules of the institution and become part of their manicured landscape, we longed to be like the native trees beyond the bounds. Wilderness exists within us and is brought out when we recognize it around us. Wilderness grounds us and gives us the energy to keep strong and keep loving. That is why I'm asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Biden's administration 30x30 conservation plan.

Melissa Berry

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Who did it?

Did Donald Trump yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on January 6? Did he incite his gang of worshipers to walk…

Local-issues

Letter: Barnum Hill vs.zoo

This in response to those who think zoo expansion would benefit all Tucsonans. I am a 79 yo white, middle class male who has learned some thin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News