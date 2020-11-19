 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Protect Reid Park
View Comments

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction of 3.5 beloved acres of Reid Park—specifically its south duck pond and Barnum Hill. Only one sentence, a caption and an uninformative photo are afforded to that topic. Zoo expansion is great, but please don’t swipe land from the Park. As central Tucson becomes ever more crowded, publicly accessible open space and greenery is ever more precious; it is non-renewable. This pond and Barnum Hill, a natural setting surrounded by majestic trees, have been enjoyed by generations of Tucsonans, for free. Let’s respect Reid Park and explore the available alternatives for zoo expansion that don’t intrude on greenspace. Making the zoo better should not be at the expense of Park space that should remain open and free to the public.

Jan Bell

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Stolen election

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar complained that, “Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate.” Congressman Andy Biggs said, “The Left is assiduous…

Local-issues

Letter: election results

For 4 years, I have seen a barrage of letters proclaiming "Resist!", that Trump is evil, and that all of his supporters are evil. The Star has…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News