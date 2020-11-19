Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction of 3.5 beloved acres of Reid Park—specifically its south duck pond and Barnum Hill. Only one sentence, a caption and an uninformative photo are afforded to that topic. Zoo expansion is great, but please don’t swipe land from the Park. As central Tucson becomes ever more crowded, publicly accessible open space and greenery is ever more precious; it is non-renewable. This pond and Barnum Hill, a natural setting surrounded by majestic trees, have been enjoyed by generations of Tucsonans, for free. Let’s respect Reid Park and explore the available alternatives for zoo expansion that don’t intrude on greenspace. Making the zoo better should not be at the expense of Park space that should remain open and free to the public.
Jan Bell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
