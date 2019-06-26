I moved to Tucson seven years ago from Michigan, and stayed because I fell in love with the Sonoran Desert. In 2018 I graduated from U of A law school and am currently pursuing a public service career in Tucson. But if this freeway is built, you can be sure I'll move somewhere else where planners and policy makers actually have the interests of current and future generations in mind. I am a hiker, trail runner, and rock climber who uses the outdoor spaces in Saguaro National Park West and Sweetwater Preserve on a regular basis. I-11 would destroy the aesthetic and spiritual experience of this place. If Tucson's development continues to expand outward, making room for even more strip malls and subdivisions, it will drive away hardworking, outdoor-minded young people. We should be limiting urban sprawl and protecting natural resources -- not disregarding the science of climate change. This is an absurd proposal that lacks community support and would be an ecological disaster.
Katherine Henrichs
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.