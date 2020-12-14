 Skip to main content
Letter: Protect The Constitution
Atty General Brnovich should resign voluntarily or be relieved of his office for joining a ridiculous lawsuit against 4 other sovereign states. He does not have my support in subverting the rights of voters and advancing unlawful and frivolous claims that the current election was illegally tainted. He should at least be censored for using his office to waste the precious time and integrity of the US Supreme Court. I personally would like to see him fired for cause, wasting taxpayer money and have him face the holiday season without a job or healthcare.

Barbara Moore

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

