 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Protect the Reid Park Commons
View Comments

Letter: Protect the Reid Park Commons

  • Comments

This past summer in Tucson felt hotter, and dryer, and more trying due to social distancing and the lack of spaces that felt safe to go. The Reid Park Commons of the South Ruck Pond and Barnum Hill became my respite from temperatures of 114 degrees. There, I could spend even afternoons under mature Aleppo Pines and Eucalyptus, watching children run freely, while ducks, rare birds, and turtles cooled from the unyielding sun.

Such places like this are beyond rare in Tucson. Free and accessible spaces, even more.

Why would we enclose our beloved Reid Park public commons and allow the zoo to then charge us for entrance?

As a home owner in Arroyo Chico, I get to walk the park daily, and I witness many different people enjoying a rest, a picnic, a stroll around the pond more commonly in this particular place than any where else in Reid Park.

I voted to increase a tax for Zoo improvement, but not to steal the Reid Park Commons from us.

Chrysta Faye

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News