Letter: Protect the Reid Park Commons

This past summer in Tucson felt hotter, and dryer, and more trying due to social distancing and the lack of spaces that felt safe to go. The Reid Park Commons of the South Ruck Pond and Barnum Hill became my respite from temperatures of 114 degrees. There, I could spend even afternoons under mature Aleppo Pines and Eucalyptus, watching children run freely, while ducks, rare birds, and turtles cooled from the unyielding sun.
Such places like this are beyond rare in Tucson. Free and accessible spaces, even more.
Why would we enclose our beloved Reid Park public commons and allow the zoo to then charge us for entrance?
As a home owner in Arroyo Chico, I get to walk the park daily, and I witness many different people enjoying a rest, a picnic, a stroll around the pond more commonly in this particular place than any where else in Reid Park.
I voted to increase a tax for Zoo improvement, but not to steal the Reid Park Commons from us.
Chrysta Faye
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.