Environmental groups, please continue going to court and waging the campaign to defend our Santa Rita Mountains from excavations for the Rosemont Mine.

We need your help--The Nature Conservancy, The Audubon Society, The National Park Service, and others--to

prevent Hudbay Minerals from destroying our forest lands, endangering wildlife, and posing a threat to our groundwater

and air quality. We do not want a landscape left anything like the open pit mine and tailings of Ajo.

Lucette Barber

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments