Environmental groups, please continue going to court and waging the campaign to defend our Santa Rita Mountains from excavations for the Rosemont Mine.
We need your help--The Nature Conservancy, The Audubon Society, The National Park Service, and others--to
prevent Hudbay Minerals from destroying our forest lands, endangering wildlife, and posing a threat to our groundwater
and air quality. We do not want a landscape left anything like the open pit mine and tailings of Ajo.
Lucette Barber
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.