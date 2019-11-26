There are few things more important than access to affordable healthcare. I think about that often as a Tucson senior on a fixed income.
That’s why I’m concerned about the Health Insurance Tax. Unless Congress takes action, this tax may add hundreds in expenses for the 500,000 Arizonans who, like me, are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Nearly half of all Medicare Advantage members live on less than $24,000/year, so any cost increase could be devastating.
My Medicare Advantage plan has helped me to live independently and stay active and healthy. It means financial peace of mind. But the extra HIT tax would hurt.
I thank Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick and Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally for co-sponsoring the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act. This would suspend the HIT tax for two years, but it’s important Congress vote before the end of 2019.
Elected officials talk about supporting seniors. Voting YES on the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act is one way they can prove it.
Jon Stetson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.