Letter: protect your right to vote
The right to vote is fundamental to our country’s democracy. Elections are important and the outcome of these elections has a direct impact on your life. The right of every citizen to participate in our democracy should be guaranteed

Don’t let COVID-19 or any other obstruction such as long lines at a polling place keep you from voting in the next election. Take action now.

The easiest way to ensure safe access to the upcoming primary and general election ballot in Arizona is to request an early ballot.

It is quick, easy and safe. Go to recorder.pima.gov and request a ballot by mail. You will be able to mail your completed ballot, deliver it in person or drop it off at any polling place on election day.

Prepare yourself in advance of the election. If you or someone you know are not already registered to vote, register today. Let your voice be heard.

Susan Bickel

Foothills

