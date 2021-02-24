Letter: Protect Your Right to Vote

Your right to vote is the cornerstone of democracy, a government of, by and for the people. However, since their session began mid-January, our state legislators have already proposed 39 bills restricting voting and obstructing our elections. These bills include requiring mail-in ballots to be notarized and hand delivered, increasing voter ID requirements, requiring mandatory purging of voter rolls, requiring in-person voter registration in government buildings, and allowing legislators access to private voter information, among others.
Protect voting rights by urging your members of Congress to support the “For the People Act” (HR1) which would prevent voter suppression by establishing automatic voter registration, allowing same-day registration, forbidding improper purging of voter rolls, preventing racial and partisan gerrymandering, and providing public funding for elections to reduce corporate influence, as well as “The John Lewis Voting Rights Act” (HR4) which would require states with a history of voter suppression to receive preclearance before making changes to their voting processes, including widespread poll closures and prohibitive voting requirements.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
