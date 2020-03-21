Letter: Protect Your Rights

A bill introduced by House Republicans will gut the citizens’ initiative process in Arizona. It creates new requirements for citizens to get something on the ballot. Currently the requirement is that signatures be collected from a percentage of all voters—10% for an initiative and 15% for an amendment to Arizona’s constitution. HCR 2039 requires that signatures be gathered in those same percentages but in each of Arizona’s 30 legislative districts. That requirement will be impossible for citizens’ groups to meet because of the cost involved in gathering signatures from each district. That is the result Republicans seek. They do not like direct action by the electorate because it has resulted in an independent commission drawing legislative districts and increases in the minimum wage. Keep Republicans from stealing your rights! Tell your legislators to vote no on HCR 2039. If it makes it to the ballot—vote no!
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.