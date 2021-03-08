Letter: Protecting Barnum Hill and the south pond in Reid Park

I want to thank Mayor Regina Romero for truly hearing Tucsonans' concerns about the potential destruction of Barnum Hill and the south pond in Reid Park, and for recognizing that this is fundamentally about the voters' trust in the Tucson institutions using our tax dollars. I support her call for a pause of the zoo expansion project to find a solution that works for everyone. I'm confident such a solution exists and will be found with, in Mayor Romero's words, the intentional and representative involvement of community stakeholders.
Linda McNulty
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.