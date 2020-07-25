Letter: Protecting businesses but not public health?
Letter: Protecting businesses but not public health?

Re: the July 5 article "Employees, public left in dark as some Tucson businesses opt not to disclose coronavirus cases."

This is so wrong on so many levels.  Wouldn't it be a valuable tool in reducing community spread if employees and the public were informed about the presence of CV-19 at places of business?  I applaud the integrity of the business owners named in this article who are doing the right thing.  That others aren't is criminal.  People's lives are at stake!!   Employees and customers should have the choice to stay away from a place of business that represents a health risk.  The Health Dept and the paper post information on restaurants that have failed health inspections.  Wouldn't this be an even more important notice to give us?  This is a serious failure of regulation and ethics. What can we do to change this situation--time for some investigative reporting.

Hyatt Simpson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

