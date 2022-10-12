Letter: Protecting Democracy

School children are expected to cite evidence, tell the truth, and to accept defeat when they lose.

Yet in Arizona’s November election, we have candidates from the top of the ticket on down who claim, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen through fraud. What is this teaching our children?

In a democratic republic, voters hold politicians accountable through elections. Rejecting election results, without evidence, disempowers voters thus undermining democracy. Using lies to justify suppressing votes is a further assault on our democracy.

We already have elections with integrity; what we need is more integrity in our politicians.

Arizona's children must recite daily that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. We, those who have inherited our democracy, must ensure that our democracy continues. We must vote out all election deniers, so that the words our children recite daily are not said in vain.

Ron Nason

Foothills