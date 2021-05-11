 Skip to main content
Letter: Protecting gun shops
Letter: Protecting gun shops

May 8th Arizona Daily Star: “Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation to declare gun shops “essential” and protect them, firearms manufacturers and trade associations like the NRA from being sued by those who are killed or injured by their products.” I can’t be the only one shocked to see Gov. Ducey’s quick and enthusiastic action to sign a new law protecting Arizona’s “vital” gun shops. Statistics from 2019 show an average of 3 Arizonians died by gun violence every day, but that grim statistic certainly didn’t prompt our governor to sign any laws that might protect us or our loved ones from gun violence. I wish I could say that I was surprised, but it is truly shocking that the governor of this state is more concerned about possibly alienating the gun lobby and its supporters than passing laws that might protect the rest of us from gun violence.

Kenneth Cohn

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

